Did Taylor Lewan’s Net Worth Suffered as a Result of Release from Tennessee Titans?

A professional football player with the Tennessee Titans, Taylor Lewan is an offensive lineman. He joined the NFL in 2014 after being picked by the Titans as the 11th overall pick in the draft. He is one of the top players in his position in the league since being selected, and he has consistently been one of the first names on team sheet.

Taylor Lewan’s Net Worth

Lewan’s estimated net worth is $17 million, which he earned via his football career, sponsorships, and investments.

Since entering the league, Taylor Lewan has received a salary of more than $57 million. He reportedly received a sizable $17.155 million signing bonus for the two Titans contracts he has already committed to. For a guy who occupies one of the lower-paid offensive positions in the league, those numbers are nothing to laugh at.

Early Years

On July 22, 1991, Taylor Curtis Lewan was born in Loomis, California. The parents of Lewan are Kelly Riley and David Lewan. David was a University of Michigan offensive lineman.

Lewan played football for Cactus Shadows in Cave Creek, Arizona, for his first three years of high school. Prior to transferring to Chaparral High School for his final year, he played defensive end before switching to the offensive line.

Career Highlights

For as long as his fans can remember, Taylor Lewan has excelled at football, and he was already balling out before he even considered trying out for the NFL.

He was at Chaparral High School Despite having several offers, Lewan ultimately decided to attend the University of Michigan. Throughout his time playing for Michigan, he showed excellent performance and won several honors.

His collegiate honors include but are not limited to, two Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year awards, three First Team All-Big Ten selections, and two First Team All-American selections. NFL scouts were taking note of that impressive haul since it was good for any athlete in the country. At the end of the 2014 draught, Lewan was selected by the Tennessee Titans as the 11th overall choice.

He has aided the Titans in multiple postseason runs while a player on the team. He was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team during his debut season and then participated in three straight Pro Bowls (2016, 2017, and 2018). His current priorities are protecting Ryan Tannehill to the highest standard and guiding the Titans into the playoffs.

What a day, shout out to my completely new demographic. This is a ride or die account. Welcome soldiers 🫡 pic.twitter.com/YHbHzeCdOQ — Taylor Lewan (@TaylorLewan77) February 11, 2023

Taylor Lewan has a $17 Million net worth as of February 2023.

Tennessee Titans Released Taylor Lewan

It was said that the Tennessee Titans let go of four veterans on Wednesday. Three-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Taylor Lewan, wide receiver Robert Woods, and kicker Randy Bullock were all let go by the team. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network says that linebacker Zach Cunningham was also let go.

Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus says that these moves freed up about $38 million in salary cap space for the Titans.

I hope I did enough to create something all the titan fans can be proud of, I love you all. https://t.co/n96Ms4uIsX — Taylor Lewan (@TaylorLewan77) February 22, 2023

Lewan played for the Titans for the first nine years of his career after being drafted 11th overall in 2014. Woods played for the Titans in 2022 after being traded from the Los Angeles Rams in the offseason before that. For the last two years, Bullock kicked for the Titans.

Taylor Lewan’s Dating Life

Taylor Lewan has been a football prodigy for as long as his fans can remember. Finding out whether Taylor Lewan and Jeffree Star are dating may be done in a few different ways:

Lewan was taken aback when Star continued their PDA after introducing him as her new lover in her social media posts. Whether Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Star likes to stay out of the spotlight or is genuinely power-hungry.

We won’t be certain until Lewan publicly affirms or expressly denies having a love relationship with the well-known socialite.