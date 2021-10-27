Tattoo Redo season 1 was overwhelmingly received by the fans of the show, however, the same can’t be said for the critics as they had mixed opinions on it. In any case, fans enjoyed the first season of this new Netflix show and were pretty eager to see what its future looks like.

From the pure entertainment value, Tattoo Redo is a spectacular show. It has a colorful set of characters with each having its backstories. This reality TV show introduces a unique concept and keeps the viewers engaged with its intriguing plot. Let’s talk about Tattoo Redo season 2 release date, cast, plot, and everything we know so far.

Tattoo Redo Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot and Everything We Know So Far

Tattoo Redo Plot

The reality show Tattoo Redo features Jessimae Peluso as the host of the series where she goes through the experiences of people who have had pretty worse experiences with the tattoos and they try to correct it up with the tattoo artist of the show.

Tattoo Redo presents the interesting tales of people and shows the story of how these people came into such a situation. It presents the circumstances that led to it and how the people want to do a complete makeover of it.

The artists in Tattoo Redo combine their efforts to completely overturn the existing tattoos over the people and provide them a new light in their life. It is an interesting show with a pretty wholesome scenario presented by the host Peluso.

Tattoo Redo Season 2 Release Date

So far, we haven’t received any news of Tattoo Redo getting renewed for another season. The show just concluded recently so it may take some time before the official announcement is made. Netflix may soon announce that they are in the production of the subsequent season of Tattoo Redo.

Fans have been pretty vocal about their demand for another season. The show was unique in its way, which seemed to have captured many eyes. Of course, not many critics were that impressed but it has found its place in the heart of the public.

We expect that show will return soon and if the speculations are correct we may see Peluso once again as the host at the start of 2022 or somewhere around midyear. Hopefully, Netflix renews the show and once again show the interesting stories of people with bad Tattoo experiences.

Tattoo Redo Season 2 Cast

We are expecting the main cast comprising Jessimae Peluso, Rose Hardy, Tommy Montoya, Miryam Lumpini, Matt Beckerich, and Twig Sparks will reprise their respective roles. As for the others, some new faces will also make an entrance.

Are you excited about Tattoo Redo season 2? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments.