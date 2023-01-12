Tatjana Patitz Immensive Wealth Shows Supermodel’s Glorious Journey

Tatjana Patitz, a German model and actress, is well known for her work in Elle, Harper’s Bazaar, Vogue, and other magazines. She walked in fashion shows all over the world. She was in music videos by George Michael, Korn, and Duran Duran, among others. She is also well-known for her part in the suspense movie “Restraining Order.”

Early life

Tatjana Patitz was born in Hamburg, Germany, on May 25, 1966. Patitz grew up in Skanor, Sweden, but because her father worked as a travel journalist, the family got to live in different places. Her mother was a dancer who worked at Le Lido, a famous cabaret in Paris. Tatjana learned to ride horses when she was 7 years old, and she went to horse camps while her family was at their summer home in Mallorca, Spain. Patitz has said that horseback riding makes her feel “free, connected, and committed.”

Tatjana Patitz’s Net Worth

German model and actress Tatjana Patitz has a net worth of $14 million. Patitz started modeling when she was a teenager and became famous in the 1980s. She has been on the cover of more than 200 magazines, including the US, UK, and IT versions of “Vogue.” Tatjana is one of the “Original Supermodels,” along with Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, and Christy Turlington. All five women appeared in George Michael’s “Freedom! ’90” music video, which “Rolling Stone” magazine ranked #11 on its 2021 list of “The 100 Greatest Music Videos.” ​

As an actress, Patitz has been in the movies “Rising Sun” (1993), “Ready to Wear” (1994), and “Restraining Order” (1999), as well as the TV shows “The Larry Sanders Show” (1995) and “The Single Guy” (1996) and the music videos “Duran Duran: Skin Trade” (1987) and “Korn: Make Me Bad” (1987). (2000). She has also been in commercials for Revlon, Ralph Lauren, Levi jeans, Cartier, and Pantene which were shown around the world.

Career

Tatjana entered the 1983 Elite Model Look contest when she was 17 years old, and she came in third. She moved to Paris after getting a modeling contract. In 1985, she was on the cover of British “Vogue,” which was her first big magazine. In that same year, Patitz started working with photographer Peter Lindbergh “Lindbergh said of her in his book 10 Women, “I admire Tatjana because she is always herself. She’s very gentle, but she’s also very strong and knows how to stand up for what she believes in. Being with her is always a great experience. You can’t help but admire her and fall a little bit in love with her over time.

” In the fall of 1985, Patitz was in an editorial for the French magazine “Vogue.” She then went to New York and modeled for “Vogue” and “Cosmopolitan” in the United States. The December 1985 issue of “Vogue” showed a picture of Tatjana by Irving Penn called “Colored Contact Lenses.” In 1992, the picture was included in the book “On the Edge: Images from 100 Years of Vogue” as one of the most famous pictures of the time.

Patitz was on the cover of Italian “Vogue” twice in 1986, and the following year, she was photographed for Revlon’s “The Most Unforgettable Women in the World” ad campaign. In 1987, she was on the cover of American “Vogue” for the first time. After she started working with photographer Herb Ritts, “Tatjana Veiled Head (Tight View), Joshua Tree 1988,” which is one of his most famous photos, was taken of her. Patitz was on the cover of American “Vogue” for two months in a row in 1989.



During the 1990s, Tatjana modeled for fashion houses like Versace, Chanel, Valentino, Donna Karan, Karl Lagerfeld, and Vivienne Westwood in runway shows and ad campaigns. She was also the face of Jil Sander’s minimalist fashion house, which bore her name. In 1992, Patitz signed a contract with the cosmetics company Germaine Monteil, and “New York Magazine” named her one of the top 10 supermodels in the world.

In 2000, she was on the cover of the Chinese edition of “Harper’s Bazaar.” In 2001, she was on the covers of “Elle UK” and “Elle” from Italy. She was in ads for Kookai’s Spring/Summer 2003 and Jigsaw’s Fall/Winter 2004 lines. Tatjana was in Juergen Teller’s “Cover Girls” portfolio for the September 2006 issue of “W Magazine.” In the same year, her interior design style was featured in “Livingetc.” Patitz was a model for Jean Paul Gaultier’s Hermès Fall/Winter collection in 2009.

She was in Karl Lagerfeld’s “Coco on the Lido” Chanel Cruise collection show in Venice in 2010. In 2011, she became the spokesmodel for Shiseido’s cosmetics campaign. In 2013, Tatjana was on the cover of “Numéro China,” and in 2014, she was in an ad campaign for L’Oreal Age Perfect with Jane Fonda. In 2020, her name came up in the “Who Was Tatjana Patitz, the Most Mysterious of the Original Supermodels? in “Vogue” and “The 21 Top Supermodels Who Ruled Fashion in the ’90s” in “Harper’s Bazaar.” Tatjana was called “the most beautiful face of the ’90s” in a 2021 article about supermodels from the era.”

Tatjana Patitz Dies Due to Breast Cancer

Tatjana Patitz, who was best known for being in the video for George Michael’s huge hit “Freedom ’90,” has died at age 56. Her agent said that she died on January 11 from breast cancer.

Patitz, who was born in Germany, was thought to be one of the first supermodels. She was 17 when she went to Stockholm and won third place in her first modeling contest. But after a shoot with fashion photographer Peter Lindbergh, her career took off in a big way.

In 1990, singer George Michael saw her in British Vogue and asked her to be in the music video for his song “Freedom ’90” with Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington, Naomi Campbell, and Linda Evangelista.

Personal Life

Tatjana Patitz’s boyfriend, ex-husband

She dated Heidi Klum’s ex-boyfriend Seal for six years, so the story goes. The couple went to many festivals and events together. In 2003, they broke up.

There were also rumors that she dated Pierce Brosnan in 1993, Johnny Depp in 1994, and Nick Kamen in 1995.

Pierce Brosnan, who used to play James Bond, and Nick Kamen, who did so before him. From 2003 to 2009, she was married to Jason Johnson.

Tatjana Patitz children

Jonah Johnson, whom she had with Jason, is the only child she had.