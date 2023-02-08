The Reason Why Tatjana Patitz Passed Away!

A German fashion model by the name of Tatjana Patitz. As a representative of fashion designers in the 1980s and 1990s, she rose to popularity on a global scale, appearing in editorials and on the covers of magazines like Elle, Harper’s Bazaar, and Vogue. In the 1990 music video, she was one of five supermodels featured in “Freedom!

A Brief History

While his parents were from West Germany, Patitz spent his formative years in Skanör, Sweden. Her German dad worked as a travel writer, so the family got to move around a lot. The mother of Patitz was an Estonian dancer who worked at the Parisian Le Lido.

Patitz’s mother was a student touring with a modern dance company when her parents met during a wine tasting in a bodega in Spain; according to Patitz, theirs was a classic instance of two people meeting, falling in love, and deciding to spend the rest of their lives together. At the age of seven, Patitz started riding horses. She attended horse camps during the summers at her family’s vacation house on the island of Mallorca.

Patitz stated this of her equine passion, “I first got on a horse when I was a toddler. The term has personal meanings for me, including independence, connectivity, and commitment. For me, being around horses is like a magic trick for relieving tension and anxiety. Because of their authenticity and spirituality, I trust them. For me, they are a source of joy and relief, especially when I am feeling stressed.

When Did Tatjana Patitz Pass Away, and What Brought About Her Demise?

On Wednesday, January 11th, Tatjana Patitz passed away as a result of metastatic breast cancer. The late model’s agent, Corinne Nicolas, verified the cause of death to CNN after it had been revealed by a family spokesperson to Vogue. Her only surviving family member is her son, Jonah Patitz, who is 19 years old.

In the Early Days of Supermodels, Tatjana Patitz Was a Pioneer

Tatjana Patitz was born to a German father and an Estonian mother in Hamburg, Germany in 1966. She entered an Elite Modeling Contest in Stockholm, Sweden when she was 17 years old and ended up taking third place. Her career as a model, however, did not take off until late in the 1980s, when she was spotted by the famous German photographer Peter Lindbergh.

The now-iconic Vogue shot taken by photographer Peter Lindbergh of Patitz and other up-and-coming models wearing white T-shirts on Santa Monica beach catapulted both models to prominence and established Lindbergh as a significant fashion force.

Patitz’s star continued to rise after singer George Michael spotted her on the cover of the January 1990 issue of British Vogue, where she appeared among other famous models like Christy Turlington, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, and Linda Evangelista. Michael then put Patitz among the other cover models in his iconic “Freedom! 90″ music video.

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Tatjana Patitz, a long-time friend of Peter’s.

We would like to salute Tatjana’s kindness, inner beauty and outstanding intelligence.

Patitz had a career spanning decades, and she was featured on the covers of over 130 periodicals.

Following Patitz’s death, Anna Wintour, the editor-in-chief of Vogue, stated, “Tatjana was always the European emblem of elegant, like Romy Schneider-meets-Monica Vitti. She was much less out in the open than her contemporaries, making her all the more mysterious, mature, and unapproachable.

Tatjana Patitz has a wide range of interests outside of modeling, including a deep fondness for nature and animals.

Model Patitz used her time off the catwalk to lobby on behalf of animal rights. She rode horses competitively when she was younger, and that passion has stayed with her all these years. Vogue claims that after more than 30 years in the fashion world, Patitz took up the role of ambassador for the American Wild Horse Sanctuary.

Patitz had an affinity for several different species. The German supermodel canines, Matilda and Gatsby, are regular subjects on Instagram.