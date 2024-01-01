Tate McRae’s Ex-Boyfriend Jonny Hader: Where Is He Now After the Breakup?

Tate McRae, the rising star in the music industry, has captivated audiences worldwide with hits like “You Broke Me First” and “Greedy.” Beyond her musical prowess, fans are intrigued by her personal life, especially her past relationship with Canadian cinematographer and photographer, Jonny Hader. Let’s delve into the details of their love story and how they’ve navigated life post-breakup.

Who Is Jonny Hader, ex-boyfriend of Tate McRae?

Jonny Hader, born on June 6, 1997, is a Canadian cinematographer and photographer known for his work on projects like “The King of Staten Island,” “The Kissing Booth 3,” and “The Suicide Squad.” A graduate of Ryerson University with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in film production, Jonny has built a significant social media presence, boasting over 100k followers on Instagram and 20k on TikTok.

Love Sparked on Set: Tate and Jonny’s Year-Long Journey

Tate and Jonny’s paths crossed in 2020 during the filming of the music video for “You Broke Me First,” where Jonny served as the camera operator. Their professional collaboration turned personal, leading to a publicized relationship that began in October 2020. Shared moments at Catch LA in West Hollywood and affectionate social media posts documented their romance.

The couple’s relationship lasted approximately a year, coming to an end in 2021. While an official announcement of their breakup was absent, fans observed the disappearance of shared posts and mutual unfollowing on Instagram. Speculations about their separation ranged from conflicting schedules to unverified cheating allegations.

Silent End: Life After Tate and Jonny’s Unspoken Farewell

Despite the mystery surrounding their split, Tate McRae and Jonny Hader have chosen not to air their grievances publicly. Neither party has thrown shade in their music or interviews. Instead, both artists have gracefully moved forward, prioritizing their careers and personal lives.

Thriving Careers: Tate McRae and Jonny Hader Today

Tate McRae’s star continues to rise in the music scene. She tours globally, collaborating with artists like Khalid, Troye Sivan, and Lil Mosey. In March 2021, she released her second EP, “Too Young to Be Sad,” and earned two MTV Video Music Awards nominations that same year. Tate is currently in a relationship with Cole Sillinger, a professional ice hockey player for the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Jonny Hader remains busy with cinematography and photography, contributing to notable projects like “The Guilty,” “The Woman in the Window,” and “The Harder They Fall.” His portfolio includes collaborations with renowned artists such as Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, and The Weeknd. Rumors suggest he is romantically linked with Sydney Sweeney, an actress known for her roles in “Euphoria” and “The White Lotus.”

Conclusion

Tate McRae and Jonny Hader, once a charismatic and talented couple, parted ways in 2021 after a year of dating. Their love story began on the set of “You Broke Me First,” and they openly shared their happiness on social media. Although the reasons behind their breakup remain undisclosed, both have gracefully moved forward, finding new partners and success in their respective careers and personal lives. As fans continue to follow their journeys, the tale of Tate McRae and Jonny Hader serves as a reminder of the transient nature of love in the spotlight.