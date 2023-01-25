Taron Egerton’s Dating life

Taron Egerton, a welsh actor, is also a receiver of the golden globe award. He has also been nominated for many Grammy Awards and two British academy film awards. The welsh actor was born in Birkenhead, England. He started his acting career when he was 15 after graduating from the royal academy of dramatic art in 2012. Everyone has heard of Taron Egerton, and no one has missed his famous movie of all time, The Kingsman: The Secret Service, in which he stars as “Eggsy”.

All about his relationships

Throughout his performance on screen, there is no doubt that everyone was fascinated by his British tone. His charming face and talent are not ordinary. Hence, his name is all over the place. But, he intends to keep his life private. Taron keeps his life and his dating life out of the media attention. If we discuss his relationship update, the truth is he is single.

Taron Egerton confirmed his relationship status during his interview with Andy Cohen for his promotion to the Apple TV series The Black Bird in July 2022. He opens up about what he looks for in women that he wishes to date in the future. As far as the media has got, Taron’s most famous relationship was with Emily Thomas. Their relationship broke out in April 2022. So far, according to the media reports, Taron had at least one relationship before Emily Thomas. As mentioned, the actor keeps his life private and does not expose it to the press.

How did Taron and Emily met? Are they still dating?

Taron and Emily met each other in 2016. Both of them had their career at their peak and at the same time problems in their relationship. Taron broke up with Emily before he played the role of Elton John in Rocketman. The welsh actor stated that the break-up was sort of a reinvention for him.

In April 2019 they got back together since then they had a strong bond. Taron also stated after his recent breakup with Emily in 2018 that “Unless you are vigilant, you can start to occupy separate words”. It was a surprise for him to comment after his recent breakup as he and Emily do not promulgate into details of their lives. However, in April 2022 he split again with Emily whom he confirmed in July of 2019.

A person told The Sun “Taron and Emily faced many problems which caused pressure in their career. Both of them were busy and were not able to be there for each other. That put a lot of pressure on their relationship”.

Taron and Emily’s relationship overview

Collecting all the reports and data regarding their relationship Taron did not have any control over his life due to his on-and-off relationship with Emily Thomas. Taron and Emily’s relationship created interesting controversies, and it was unstable. As far as the media noticed, his connection could have been smoother than his acting career had been all these years.

Although there seems to be a possibility that the welsh actor wants to find a lady he wants. The Black Bird actor has erased all the memories and traces of Emily Thomas from his social media platform. Also according to the reports he claims that he has signed up for dating apps to find someone better and more deserving of his life.