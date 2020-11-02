Taraji P. Henson will sponsor American Music Awards

Taraji P. Henson will sponsor the American Music Awards.

Taraji P. Henson

The’Empire’ celebrity will sponsor the case for the very first time on November 22 to get ABC, using formerly modulated the BET Soul Train awards in 2009 and 2010 along with the Black Ladies Rock! Display in 2017 for your own system.

The 50-year old celebrity explained in a statement:”that the AMAs brings with the audio community to observe what actually pushes all musicians — the lovers.

“I am pleased to take the point because this year’s host — and a lover — for what claims to become a rousing night of songs ”

Taraji is famous for her onscreen performances but left her singing debut from the 2005 movie’Hustle & Flow’. She even won an Academy Award for the Best Original Song to her song’It’s Hard Out Here for a Pimp’ using Three Six Mafia.

The Weeknd along with rapper Roddy Ricch direct the nominations with eight per cent.

First-time nominee Megan Thee Stallion is famous for five awards and will be the funniest female performer of this year.

Poor Bunny,” Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, DaBaby along with Doja Cat have earned four nominations each.

Dua Lipa will soon be doing in the show at Los Angeles, that visits the winners voted completely by enthusiasts.

Taraji is likewise place to host a new series about emotional wellness in Facebook Watch.

She is going to function as the surface of a brand-new series titled’Peace of Mind using Taraji’ and will exhibit together with Tracie Jade Jenkins, the executive manager of the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation – that was put up from the’Hidden Bodies’ celebrity to help end the stigma about mental wellness.

Taraji – that called the foundation after her dad – stated:”I have been a mental health advocate for the Black community and also established the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation at 2018 who has provided funds to tens of thousands of folks that are struggling.

“I am excited about bringing this new conversation collection to Facebook Watch, in which I could continue to make dialog about an issue that’s dear and near to my heart”