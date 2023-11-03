Taraji P Henson Pregnant: A Step Towards New Beginnings?

Taraji P. Henson, a name synonymous with talent, versatility, and empowerment, has left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry. Born on September 11, 1970, in Washington, D.C., she is a consummate actress, recognized for her remarkable performances on both the big and small screens. Her journey to stardom has been a testament to relentless determination and unwavering passion.

Henson’s breakthrough role in “Baby Boy” (2001) marked the beginning of a stellar career that includes iconic performances in “Hustle & Flow” (2005) and “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” (2008), for which she received an Academy Award nomination. Her portrayal of Cookie Lyon in the hit TV series “Empire” garnered widespread acclaim and showcased her remarkable range as an actress.

Beyond her acting prowess, Taraji is a champion of women’s rights and mental health awareness, using her platform to advocate for important social issues. Her radiant presence, dedication to her craft, and commitment to making a difference have solidified her as an influential figure in the entertainment world, inspiring generations to come.

Is Taraji P Henson Planning to Expand Her Family?

No, Taraji P Henson is not pregnant as of now. It is just her fan’s curiosity to know more about what is going on in her life which is the sole source of the rumors surrounding us.

Moreover, some fans are also talking about the baby bump they have noticed in the recent photographs of Taraji but all we can say after analyzing the whole scenario is there are no such photos posted by her on any of the online platforms.

Even if there is any such photo we still need to wait for any confirmation made by the actress. Television celeb’s life is subject to the same privacy as common people. So it is our duty to give them personal space and leave it up to them to disclose any information about their personal life. So all we can say for now is She is not pregnant at all.

Taraji P Henson: The Single Mother of Marcell Henson?

Taraji P. Henson, the acclaimed actress, is a mother to her son, Marcell Henson, who was born on May 10, 1994. As of now, Marcell is 28 years old. Taraji has always expressed her love for children and has often shared pictures of babies on her social media platforms, which might have led some fans to believe she had daughters.

Marcell Henson has followed in his mother’s footsteps and pursued a career in the acting industry. He has worked on various projects, including “Little,” “Misled,” and “Needlestick.” His acting career began in 2015 when he made his debut in the film “Misled” as a student. He continued to build his acting portfolio, appearing in “A Girl Like Her” the same year as an extra.

The Henson family’s journey includes both the triumphs of a successful acting career and the challenges of coping with a significant loss, but their enduring bond and shared passion for the entertainment industry have played pivotal roles in their lives.

What happened to Marcell’s father?

Marcell Henson’s father, William LaMarr Johnson, was in a relationship with Taraji P. Henson, and Marcell was born during their time together. Tragically, their family faced a devastating loss when William Johnson was murdered in 2003. This heartbreaking event had a profound impact on both Marcell and Taraji, shaping their lives in significant ways.

Taraji P. Henson’s journey as a single mother began after the tragic loss of Marcell’s father. She not only had to navigate the challenges of single parenthood but also provide emotional support to her son as he coped with the loss of his father. The resilience and strength that Taraji displayed during this difficult time are a testament to her character and her unwavering commitment to her family.

As a single mother, Taraji continued to pursue her acting career, which eventually led to her becoming one of Hollywood’s most celebrated actresses. Her success not only provided for her family but also served as an inspiration to her son, Marcell, who followed in her footsteps and ventured into the world of acting. This mother-son duo has faced adversity together, and their shared love and passion for the entertainment industry have been guiding lights in their lives.

What’s the Current Dating Status of Taraji?

Henson does not currently have a spouse. On the other hand, she had a previous relationship with NFL star Kelvin Hayden. On May 13, 2018, the pair shared the news that they were engaged; they would eventually divorce on October 19, 2020. During the episode of the American radio program The Breakfast Club that was simulcast across the country, they came clean about their breakup.

On Mother’s Day, the athlete popped the question to Henson about getting married.