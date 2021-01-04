Tanya Roberts, That ’70s Present and Charlie’s Angels Star, Dead at 65

Tanya Roberts, a veteran actress who co-starred on That ’70s Display and Charlie’s Angels and who also played a Bond Female on the huge display, handed away Sunday.

She was 65 a long time old.

According to the actress’ rep, who spoke to TMZ, Roberts died on January 3 after collapsing again on December 24 in her residence adhering to a walk with her puppies.

The star was taken to the hospital afterward and put on a ventilator — nevertheless under no circumstances obtained far better.

No result in of loss of life has been created public at this time.

Nonetheless, the aforementioned celebrity gossip web page reports that the passing was not related to COVID-19.

Born with the title Victoria Leigh Blum, Roberts appeared as Bond Woman Stacey Sutton reverse Roger Moore’s renowned magic formula agent in the 1985 film A Perspective to a Destroy.

Alongside with this perfectly-regarded part, Roberts liked roles in a quantity of campy genre movies and comedies in the course of the late 1970s and 1980s, together with:

1979’s Racquet

1982’s The Beastmaster

1984’s Sheena: Queen of the Jungle

1986’s Overall body Slam

She posted video chats with her admirers and appeared to be in great wellness ideal up until eventually the working day she missing consciousness.

To tv viewers, Roberts will probably be remembered for her position on That ’70s Clearly show as Midge Pinciotti, mother to Laura Prepon’s character Donna.

Midge was published out of the show in 2001 right after the 3rd period, however, and Tanya later stated that she remaining to treatment for her now-late spouse Barry Roberts, who experienced fallen ill.

The actress returned to perform Midge as a recurring character in the sixth and seventh seasons of this well known Fox sitcom.

Roberts also earned acclaim because of a year-extended stint on the initial-at any time Charlie’s Angels present, portraying Julie Rogers, a person who served the Angels remedy crimes.

She served launch the tv sequence Mike Hammer, as very well, right after starring as a secretary in the designed-for-Television set film… but declined a portion in the demonstrate that followed.

In other places in her profession, Roberts posed for Playboy and anchored a slew of commercials.

She did adverts for Excedrin, Ultra Brite, Clairol and Awesome Ray sunglasses, for illustration.

On the smaller screen, the actress also built appearances on Vega$, The Adore Boat, Fantasy Island, Silk Stalkings and Eve.

Roberts is survived by her partner, Lance, and her sister Barbara Chase.

We send our condolences to her close friends, family users and cherished ones.

Might Tanya Roberts relaxation in peace.

