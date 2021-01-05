Tanya Roberts Is Even now Alive

One particular working day just after he verified her death, a agent for actress Tanya Roberts has indicated the “A See to a Kill” and “That ’70s Show” actress is nonetheless alive.

Rep Mike Pingel tells THR nowadays: “I did get confirmation [of her death], but that was from a extremely distraught man or woman [Roberts’ boyfriend, Lance O’Brien], and so of course, this early morning at 10 am… the hospital did connect with to say that she was still alive, but it is not seeking superior. We will hopefully have info [soon]. It’s upsetting.”

Roberts is remaining treated at Cedars-Sinai Healthcare Centre, and the hospital can neither affirm nor deny any data thanks to affected individual privateness rules.

It was reported that Roberts collapsed while going for walks her canines on Xmas Eve, then was admitted to Cedars. There is reportedly no sign of foul engage in or COVID-19.