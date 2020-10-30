Tanya QUITS Atlanta Housewives; Prepares MASSIVE Lawsuit Over Storyline!

Tanya Sam has formally quit the actual Housewives of Atlanta, MTO News has verified, and people near her feel that she is preparing a massive lawsuit against Bravo.

At the approaching period of this Atlanta Housewives, Kenya accuses Tanya of several fairly scandalous items – to camera.

Kenya maintained that through housewife Cynthia’s bachelorette party, Tanya and Porsha had s*x, and the 2 women supposedly had a threesome with a male stripper. And Kenya asserts to have”heard” everything.

TANYA & PORSHA QUARANTINED TOGETHER – ARE THEY LESBIANS??

Nicely MTO NEWS heard Tanya is FIGHTING BACK against these promises – and that she needs Bravo to quit dispersing those alleged lies in her.

Tanya’s buddy told MTO News,”Tanya is a respected businesswoman, and she is participated [to investor Paul Judge]they can not go about saying that she is out here using threesomes – if it is not correct.”

Based on Tanya’s pals, the prior housewife hired among Atlanta’s TOP lawyers and is moving with a suit. The buddy told MTO News,”She is suing Bravo and Kenya.”

We talked with someone at creation together with all the Atlanta Housewives, plus they do not look overly stressed about Tanya’s litigation.

The manufacturing staffer informed MTO News,”Tanya can not sue usher contract claims that we could do anything we want with her picture – we could also lie her when we desire [under the contract]. That is what she consented to.”

This conflict is going to find hot… we can not wait to see how it ends up.