Tana Mongeau Feuds With Ex-Girlfriend Bella Thorne

“visualize having the time to publish, direct, and fund complete track about me referred to as stupid f**king b***h and also currently being bella thorne smfh.”

Bella Thorne has been advertising her new music “Silly F**king B***h” on Twitter and several people today feel she’s shading her ex Tana Mongeau.

Thorne tweeted: “when she attempts so difficult to be related she will not halt bringing up your name for interest……. woman. are not able to you get your personal attention stoppppppppp.”

Right now IN SHADE: Bella Thorne shades Tana Mongeau in sequence of tweets indicating “when she tries so hard to be appropriate she will not cease bringing up your identify for interest…… lady.” Tana responded saying she was in disbelief. pic.twitter.com/LM4t5SLAej — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) December 20, 2020

@defnoodles

In one more tweet the 23-yr-aged reported she “wishes” she was her — with several believing, yet again, it was all about Mongeau.

Tana didn’t squander a 2nd in advance of firing back declaring, “749 favorites in a working day and my past tweets have extra and ur concerned about my relevancy? @ me following time and unfollow me while u at it..”

“visualize having the time to produce, direct, and fund total tune about me termed silly f**king b***h and also becoming bella thorne smfh,” the YouTube star wrote on Twitter.

Additional tweets from Tana Mongeau shading Bella Thorne. pic.twitter.com/YPL00hJp1H — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) December 20, 2020

@defnoodles

The 22-year-outdated influencer jokingly included, “i rly do be dwelling in so lots of peoples heads lease fucking no cost guy i should go home furnishings purchasing.”

Tana continued to shade Bella by retweeting fans tweets stating Tana’s song “Without having You,” had much more streams than Bella’s “SFB.”

I consider the streams converse for themselves… pic.twitter.com/S2VCyfcpgR — ~MADDIE UNCENSORED~ (@maddielovatic18) December 20, 2020

@maddielovatic18

very little bo peep charted bigger babe never get worried — cole (@ColeCarrigann) December 20, 2020

@ColeCarrigann

Ending her Twitter rant Mongeau said, “i am actually carried out currently being walked on and f—ed on by shitty people today and looking like the terrible individual. i would relatively go out exposing and swinging. let us go bitch.”

Tana also posted a snippet of Bella’s new track on TikTok with the caption: “i unquestionably can not believe this isn’t a fever desire HAHAHAHAHAHAHAH can 2020 be above i beg.”

Waiting around for your authorization to load TikTok Put up.

Thorne has still to publicly say immediately who the song is about or reply to Mongeau.

To listen to the complete lyrics of Bella’s music “Silly F**king B***h,” check out out the YouTube online video below:

Getty/TooFab

Mod Solar Slams Ex Bella Thorne More than OnlyFans Scandal (Distinctive)



Look at Story