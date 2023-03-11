Tammy Slaton Determined Weight Loss Journey: How She Shed 183 Pounds to Get Eligible for Surgery

The 1000-Lb Sisters star received a lot of positive feedback from her fans and followers after sharing a series of images on Instagram on Monday.

Recently, Tammy Slaton unveiled new photos showcasing her incredible weight loss.

The 36-year-old 1000-Lb. The Sisters star shared nine photos on Instagram on Monday, and the captionless post was well-received by both her fans and TLC show viewers.

We are all very proud of you 👏, one follower said on Slaton’s post, and I believe I can speak for everyone when I say that.

I was particularly affected by her tale on this season of the TLC show, another individual commented. “Tammy, you look amazing! And stop using trach! This season, I have sobbed with every episode! Girl, you did it like a boss! I’m really happy for you!”

“Tammy I’m really happy for you! I’ve always known you can pull it off 💗 “Another fan said. “You look great, and we can tell you’re really happy with it. I’m eager to watch you develop into the person you were always meant to be.”

After her previous post on February 14—her first since March 2022—Slaton has not used the app.

Her recent marriage to Caleb Willingham, whom she met at an Ohio treatment facility and who left her “speechless” after his sudden proposal, was revealed to viewers of the most recent season of 1000-Lb Sisters.

In a recent episode, Slaton also succeeded in losing weight. She had to go from 717 pounds to 550 pounds in order to be eligible for weight-loss surgery, and much to her delight, she managed to go down to 534 pounds.

On the episode from February 7, Slaton noted, “I sort of stopped breathing for a second when I went on the scale and I noticed the scale was at 534.7. “I’m around 14 pounds under my target weight. That’s a significant decrease from over 700.”

Said she, “I’m experiencing all kinds of feelings right now, including joy and pride. I disproved everyone. Everyone who had their misgivings about me is now confident in me. I told you so, right here!”

With Dr. Eric Smith, Slaton, who weighs 534 pounds, is eligible for and ready for bariatric surgery. Whether or whether the procedure has already occurred is unknown.

In an episode that aired on February 28, she is welcomed and applauded by her entire family as she leaves the Ohio treatment clinic to undergo the weight loss operation.

“They had a banner for me to read that everybody scribbled a little something on there to honor me,” she remarked during the show. I mean, this is all about me because I am the queen at the end of the day.

She was brought to tears by her family’s support and stated that she “wanted to know that they love me no matter what” before the operation.

“I required their presence to be known to me. They cherish me. One of the main things that helped me reach where I am now was that.”

Tammy was about to have a treatment that would alter her life, and Amy Slaton, Slaton’s sister, was worried. During the show, she conveyed her worry for Tammy. “The process might result in anything. I couldn’t have imagined myself without my sister.”

Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on TLC, new episodes of 1000-Lb. Sisters are shown.