Tami Roman’s Daughter Jazz Comes From As GAY!!

October 31, 2020
1 Min Read
Jazz Anderson, the girl of Tami Roman, has come out as bisexual.

“Before we get any farther in the series, I only have something I wish to clean up in the past week’s show. Thus, as you probably know, last week I’d state I was a virgin. I shared . And a few days afterwards, the sites had a domain. People were in the remarks, all within my DMs too. Fundamentally, I now had some doubters. I’d some haters and I had some men and women that were like,’You are gay!’ So that is why you are a virgin. You are a lesbian so that is why you are a virgin,” she explained during the meeting.

Both her sister, Lyric, are virgins in 24 and 26-years-old.

She goes on to include:”I’m bisexual. I really do consider myself like a bisexual lady in 2020. I have been with females also I have been with men. I am not likely to let anyone call me a lesbian since I really do like men. If I am looking or should I meet a terrific man later on, I am down to him because I have dated other men before.”

