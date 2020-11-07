Entertainment

Tamara Mowry’s Husband Functions NUTS Following Trump Reduction; Claims Election Fraud!

November 7, 2020
Talk show host Tamra Mowry’s husband is making information, and also not in a great way. Her husband Adam Housley is a former Fox News”writer” who regularly succeeds himself with all far-right ideologies.

And Adam was suspected of encouraging Donald Trump along with other civic republican politicians.

TAMERA GUSHES OVER HER TRUMP SUPPORTING HUSBAND

On Tuesday, once it had been beginning to become evident that Trump was dropping the presidency, MTO News discovered that Adam started dispersing unconfirmed claims of”voter fraud” on social networking. The claims, that started coming out when Trump’s vote totals in just two nations slipped – seemed to be produced in hopes of obtaining votes in Arizona and Pennsylvania invalidated.

Appearance:

Tamera Mowry;’s fans, lots of whom are African American American started beating both and HER on interpersonal networking.

MTO News has discovered that the term”Tamera Divorce Adam” was utilized a lot of – it started clicked on social networking.

