Tamar Braxton’s Ex Requirements He Can Not Publish Automobile Attack Video, Camera Smashed

Exclusive

Tamar Braxton Contested her ex to Launch video Supposedly showing her Assaulting him into his car, but he Is saying he Can Not –’cause Tamar Broken the camera into Bits.

A rep for David Adefeso — that recently obtained a TRO from Tamar on this — tells TMZ her latest probate on”The Tamron Hall Show” for him to demonstrate his cards so far as proof is moot… since she knows damn well she ruined his cameraensuring there is no video proof.

Not just that, although the rep informs us David’s dashcam just captured front and rear views in the vehicle… it did not record anything within the car, something we are told Tamar would understand if she’d asked before leaping to conclusions and behaving responsibly.

The rep claims that the devastation of David’s property following the alleged assault ended up costing him up of $1,600. In reality, he is now claiming he needed to shell out over $1,500 complete for additional harm she supposedly caused from the brutal episode last year August.

You will remember… David hurried to court looking for coverage in September, asserting Tamar struck him at the neck while he had been driving… nearly causing him to wreck. David also alleges she has threatened violence via goons in the ex-husband. An estimate awarded the TRO.

Ever since that time, Tamar went to the’Tamron Hall Show’ to present her side of matters claiming there wasn’t any violent action captured on David’s camera along with a sound recording she left at the present time.

David’s rep tells us that he believes Tamar and her fam spin the facts to match whatever storyline best matches them basically blowing off her feelings on Tamron’s series as crocodile tears. 1 final matter, the rep asserts fact celebrity Malika Haqq watched this whole thing go , but has refused to collaborate with cops at all. She has not commented at all so far.