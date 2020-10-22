Tamar Braxton Slams ‘Braxton Family Values’ Trailer, Calls It ‘Disgusting’

The trailer for the most recent period of Braxton Family Values was published and Tamar Braxton is outraged.

She informs on the trailer onto her Instagram and declared she’d be telling her side of this story to Tamron Hall,”After waking up to this disgusting trailer…F*CK @wetv and whomever else engaging for utilizing my pain due to their enjoyment and evaluations.”

Tamar lasted,”Do not overlook my exclusive TELL ALL in my woman @tamronhallshow second week [fire emoji]. .at some stage this misuse HAS to STOP and P.s. IM NOT FILMING FOR THIS SEASON! THEY ARE DOING THIS WHILE IM NOT ON THE SHOW#SCUMBAGSHIT.”