Tamar Braxton Slams WeTV’s New ‘Braxton Family Values’ Trailer

WeTV aired their new trailer for Braxton Family Values this week, and Tamar Braxton is not happy about the way that her personal issues have been plastered all over the clip.

In the supertease, Tamar’s hospitalization in July is tackled, with her mother, Evelyn, telling cameras, “Toni called, she told me that Tamar was rushed to the hospital because she tried to commit suicide.”

Tamar took to social media to call out the network for exploiting her pain for ratings. Both parties have already parted ways.

“After waking up to that disgusting trailer…F**K @wetv and whomever else participating for using my pain for their pleasure and ratings‼️✨,” she wrote on Twitter. “Don’t miss my exclusive TELL ALL on my girl @tamronhallshow next week 🔥..at some point this abuse HAS to STOP‼️✨ and P.s. I’M NOT FILMING FOR THIS SEASON! THEY ARE DOING THIS WHILE I’M NOT ON THE SHOW‼️‼️ #SCUMBAGSH**.”