Tamar Braxton Shows Recent Hospitalization Was Not The First Time She Wanted To End Her Life

“… I feel as If there Is a responsibility to you Understand, I Phone them Relatives, my Supporters That watch.

I really don’t wish to provide some examples, however, what I’ll say is this was my lowest stage of life”

Tamar Braxton also shows that this was not the very first time she has thought about attempting to finish her life, it’s simply the very first time she really attempted to get it done.

“I am going to be a hundred per cent… there has been a time at which I wished to.”

She added that she has not attempted to take her own life because the episode however continued also stated: “It has been a good deal of dark, tough instances…I was diagnosed with depression and stress because of a circumstance”

She clarified that she belongs to counselling daily.