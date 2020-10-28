Tamar Braxton Denies Attacking Ex-BF David Adefeso

Tamar Braxton recently sat down with Tamron Hall, in which she refused physically assaulting her ex-boyfriend, David Adefeso.

Adefeso accused her of becoming violent .

“I’m a domestic violence relationship,” she states from the clip. “And never in any stage [were] David and I in an abusive relationship.”

“that I voice-recorded it,” he video-taped it,” she states. “He’s a camera in his vehicle.”

Braxton included:”No, allow me to tell you some thing I loved David. He had been my very best buddy. He had been a fantastic, wonderful partner. He had been my son’s best friend too, they had been best buddies. And it is just so difficult because through every thing else, so I never expected that from him. I must be true with myselfis he behaving like this since he found me exactly the manner he discovered me? Likely, I do not understand.”