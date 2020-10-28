Entertainment

Tamar Braxton Cries While faking She’Never Heard’ Ex Boyfriend Into Accuse Her Of Abuse (Video)

October 29, 2020
3 Min Read
Tamar Braxton denies ex boyfriend abuse allegations

The event of Tamar Braxton and David Adefeso has been bewilder.

At a preview clip in Wednesday’s installment of this Tamron Hall Show, Tamar denied her ex boyfriend claim which she assaulted him into a dispute which occurred in September. The actual alum may be heard telling the bunch:

“I’m a continuation of a domestic violence relationship, rather than at any given stage has been David and I in an abusive relationship.”

As we mentioned, Adefeso filed to get a domestic violence restraining order from the celebrity in September. He went to detail through an Instagram Live, alleging Tamar became abusive during a debate that broke out while he had been forcing the WEtv celebrity to a centre for further mental health therapy.

The 49-year old advised his followers that the Braxton Family Values superstar attacked him when he had been”pushing high speed” having an abrupt”blow off to [his] neck” In addition, he denied Tamar’s asserts he had been the person who attacked her, and threatened to kill her at a”murder-suicide,” sharing:

“I’ll neverbring myself to assault Tamar, someone I have spent with… [but] I Will talk the truth. I have become a victim of violence, of national attack. I had been assaulted.”

Tamar denied those claims during her meeting Tamron Hall, describing she voice-recorded the alleged altercation, although Adefeso recorded it on television. She shared:

“I voice listed it. He also video taped it. He’s got a camera in his vehicle.”

Tamar noticed that neither the movie nor the sound recording revealed the alleged misuse; she called her ex to launch the footage, hard:

“He’s the tape. He’s it. It had been in his vehicle. Publish it!”

Even when he doesit does not seem like we will find a very clear answer about what actually occurred…

At today, it is true of he-said, she-said — plus he is stating that the episode led him to wreck his Rolls-Royce and trigger 30,000 in harms. Throughout her Tamron Hall interview, Braxton — that formerly credited Adefeso with rescuing her life — theorized that her ex left his claim since he discovered her chained in July.

She confessed:

“Today, I must be true with myself. Is he behaving like this since he found me exactly the manner he discovered me? Probably. I really don’t understand.”

Regardless of his or her relationship, Tamar still talked highly of Adefeso, telling the sponsor:

“I loved David. He had been my very best buddy. He had been a fantastic, wonderful partner. He had been my first [7-year-old son Logan]’s best friend too, they had been best buddies… It is so difficult, since through every thing else that I never expected that from him.”

So sad… so puzzling!

What do U believe actually went down , Perezcious viewers? See a trailer of Tamar’s look (under ) and discuss your ideas in the comments.

