Tamar Braxton claims”F**k You” Into WeTV & Banners’Braxton Family Values’ Trailer Disgusting For Showing Family Learning Naturally Suicide Attempt

Tamar Braxton claims”F**k You” Into WeTV & Banners’Braxton Family Values’ Trailer Disgusting For Showing Family Learning Of Suicide Attempt

Tamar Braxton is mad over the newest Braxton Family Values trailer. From the clip, the reality TV cameras catch the moments they heard that Tamar Braxton tried to harm himself.

Tamar responded into the clip yelling:

After waking up to this disgusting preview… *UCK @wetv and whomever else is still engaging in having my pain to their evaluations and pleasure.

She included,

Do not overlook my exclusive TELL ALL in my woman @tamronhall show weekly?? … at a certain stage this misuse HAS to STOP????

Which are the ideas about the clip along with Tamar’s response? Tell us in the comments.