Tales of Luminaria: The Fateful Crossroad Release Date, Trailer

This Wednesday, through the official website the release date of the upcoming ‘Tales of Luminaria: The Fateful Crossroad anime got release along with an trailer.

The anime is produced by Kamikaze Douga and ANIMA Animation Studios. Go Shina composes the music and Tosh is credited for the original character design.

As for the dubbing actors, we find:

Ryohei Arai, in the role of Leo Fourcade

Miho Okasaki, as Celia Arvier

Yu Shimamura, in the role of Lisette Regnier

Yuto Uemura, in the role of Lucien Dufaure

Kaito Takeda, as Hugo Simon

Saori Onishi, in the role of Alexandra von Sonne

Yuichiro Umehara, as August Wallenstein

Ryota Takeuchi, in the role of Bastien Forge

As a reminder, the anime Tales of Luminaria: the Fateful Crossroad is adapted from the eponymous video game by Bandai Namco.

The release date of the anime Tales of Luminaria: the Fateful Crossroad is scheduled for January 20, 2022 in Japan.

Tales of Luminaria: The Fateful Crossroad Storyplot

Long ago, Earth was home to gigantic mountain-sized creatures.

Due to the large amount of mana released from their bodies, different peoples began to nickname them “The Primordial Beasts”.

Little by little, what turned out to be simple respect turned into real worship.

Several years later, a war has broken out between the Federation of Jerle, an alliance of countries that revere the Prime Beasts, and the Gildllan Empire, which has taken advantage of its advanced technology to grow fast and strong.

Leo, a young Federation knight, travels to the town of Lunne to accomplish a mission.

He is accompanied by Celia, his childhood friend and classmate, and Lisette, their instructor.

However, once there, they meet Hugo, a former comrade of theirs who betrayed the federation and now works for the Empire.