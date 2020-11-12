Take a Look at This Dramatic’Bachelorette’ Sneak Peek!

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay talked with ABC Entertainment executive Rob Mills, who teased what is to come to the year of”The Bachelorette.” When asked if Tayshia Adams gets participated, Rob played , stating,”I will tell you this year finishes with Tayshia.” Rob also closed down rumors that the series is scripted. Watch!
