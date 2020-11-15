Take a look at the Very Unusual Celeb Transformations of the Week

It is just hair, why not have any fun with it?

This had been a week of big hair fluctuations in Hollywood, with different celebrities displaying their daring new appearances on Instagram. Not merely did Vanessa Hudgens cut a few inches of hair out of her trademark brown cubes, but Ciara chose to shake things up by moving blue before this holiday season. Plus, Ariana Grande chose to provide you one of the autumn’s hottest beauty styles a go, softly debuting new bangs.

Along with all those transformations, a Real Housewives of Orange County celebrity opened up on her wellness trip, detailing her 30-lb fat reduction and struggles adjusting to living her own life before cameras.

Plus, Justin Bieber chose to choose a on a brand new genre and, even after months of speculation and anticipation, The Bachelorette eventually delivered the second fans were awaiting. As long, Clare Crawley, also hi, Tayshia Adams! )