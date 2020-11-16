Taapsee Pannu trains difficult for Rashmi Rocket 

Taapsee Pannu is leaving no stone unturned for the forthcoming movie Rashmi Rocket. After spending eight weeks from lockdown, the celebrity resumes work from Hindi theatre with a few of the most awaited movies. The actress plays a athlete famous for her operating pace without a wonder that the celebrity is giving it all to match the bill.

Though the whole state was celebrating Diwali and cheating their diets from indulging in certain sinful-sweets, Taapsee Pannu was active pumping iron and understanding that she has got to be fit to manage the camera. She also shared a photo in her Instagram narrative in which we see that her lifting some weights. The celebrity appears totally ripped along with her toned arms really makes us feel that she’s an athlete. She’s uttered her narrative stating,’yet another rep,’ that indicates that the diva is shoving herself in the health club and making sure she’s the ideal body-type for its function.

This morning she shared an image of hers, where she’s seen working on the places. She captioned the click stating that she is operating between places as she is shooting Pune, Lonavala and Mumbai.

During this joyous season, that will be famous for candies and some remarkable food, a few fitness motivation will be much desired and we have to thank Taapsee for supplying it on social networking.