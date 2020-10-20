Taapsee Pannu opens on her groundwork for Rashmi Rocket

With outstanding performance in movies including Pink, Mulk, Saand Ki Aankh and more lately, Thappad, Taapsee Pannu has cemented her place among the brightest talents in the business.

Presently, the celebrity is gearing up to take her forthcoming job Rashmi Rocket. Through an interview Times Of India, the actress revealed that she is seeking to start shooting the movie by following month. The actress also talked about how she needed to be through the groundwork for the undertaking. She explained,”Coaching for Rashmi Rocket became overly reckless and hard for me personally. I had three weeks to make myself seem like an athlete. I had been eating particular food in quantified proportions and travelling just like mad. I asked to get just a small rest and god gave me – a bit too much.”