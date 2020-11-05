T.I.’s 2008 Song’Anything You prefer’ Goes Viral Amid Election, Lyrics Audio Like He is Saying’Joe Biden’

Entertainment

November 6, 2020
1 Min Read
T.I.’s 2008 Song ‘Whatever You Like’ Goes Viral Amid Election, Lyrics Sound Like He’s Saying ‘Joe Biden’

Rapper T.I.‘s hit 2008 tune”Anything You Enjoy” is definitely going viral as we anticipate the outcomes of this 2020 Presidential Election involving Joe Biden and Donald Trump…and it is all due to a couple lyrics.

The lyrics”I need yo’ body, want yo’ body” almost seem like T.I. is really stating,”I need Joe Biden, want Joe Biden,” and a single TikToker pointed out this.

From the movie, the girl laughs because she reveals that a tweet pointing from that the lyric and giggling while listening to the lyric from the song. Take a look below and see if you’re able to hear that, too!

Stay tuned as we all wait for the election outcome and receive all of the most recent updates.

Mary  Woods

Mary  Woods

Mary Woods is very close to TV programs and series and spend his most of the time on the TV screen and rest on writing blogs from those serials to TheNewsPocket. And make you updated about every single update in this section.

