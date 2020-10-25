T.I. Declines Busta Rhymes Verzuz Battle

Rapper T.I. reacted to Busta Rhymes, decreasing his Verzuz challenge.

T.I. says that he does not believe he and Busta are a fantastic match-up.

He further added,”I’ll say however, guy,” T.I. starts. “Busta is among the most incredible abilities of the time, guy. Along with muthaf*cka catalogue is thick. It just ai not exactly the same…I did not know we had been…I can not go back now and drama damn Pop Warner football. If I was to appear in the 12 and beneath,’Okay everybody. Who my guy? Who I obtained? Who I obtained? I got you back? You?’ . . .But I salute and honor Busta. I salute and admire a great deal. I only believe the gap, it may be only a bit too much. Only a bit too much onto it”