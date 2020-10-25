Entertainment

October 25, 2020
T.I. Declines Busta Rhymes Verzuz Battle

Rapper T.I. reacted to Busta Rhymes, decreasing his Verzuz challenge.

T.I. says that he does not believe he and Busta are a fantastic match-up.

“Busta’s among the most phenomenal abilities of the time, guy,” he explained. “I salute and admire Busta a lot. I simply believe the gap may be a bit too much”

He further added,”I’ll say however, guy,” T.I. starts. “Busta is among the most incredible abilities of the time, guy. Along with muthaf*cka catalogue is thick. It just ai not exactly the same…I did not know we had been…I can not go back now and drama damn Pop Warner football. If I was to appear in the 12 and beneath,’Okay everybody. Who my guy? Who I obtained? Who I obtained? I got you back? You?’ . . .But I salute and honor Busta. I salute and admire a great deal. I only believe the gap, it may be only a bit too much. Only a bit too much onto it”

