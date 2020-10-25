T.I. and Jeezy to face off in next edition of ‘VERZUZ’

The second season of Swizz Beatz and Timbaland‘s popular VERZUZ series has been announced – and the first battle will see T.I. face off with Jeezy.

VERZUZ is the popular entertainment series that pits producers, songwriters and artists against each other in a rap battle style format on Instagram Live and Apple Music.

Competitors take it in turns playing a song from a list of 20 from their discography, as fans, friends and fellow artists watch on. A winner is later decided by Timbaland and Swizz Beatz.

Kicking off in March after Timbaland and Swizz Beatz issued challenges to one another, artists that have taken part so far have included: T-Pain, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Brandy, Monica, Rick Ross, DMX, Snoop Dogg and many more.

T.I. and Jeezy will kickoff the next season of VERZUZ on November 19 at 8pm EST (1am GMT).

#VERZUZ is back with Season 2 ‼️ T.I. vs Jeezy 💥 Let the celebrations begin 🏆🏆🏆

Thursday, November 19th, 5PM PT/8PM ET.

The pairing comes after T.I. initially challenged 50 Cent to a VERZUZ battle, which was later shot down by the G-Unit rapper.

“For your birthday, I offer you a challenge, sir,” T.I. said to 50 Cent in an Instagram video. “Pull your ass up with 20 of your records, sit across from me, and get this work, man.”

50 jokingly responded to the proposal, referencing Chris Tucker’s character Smokey from the film Friday, writing: “yo somebody passed TI the weed they gave smokey in Friday. LOL.”

Meanwhile, T.I. has appeared to confirm the identity of the friend who allegedly urinated on Drake at an event 10 years ago.

The long-standing rumour made headlines back in 2015 when Meek Mill released ‘Wanna Know’, a diss track aimed at Drake. “You let Tip homie piss on you in a movie theatre n****, we ain’t forget,” Meek rapped. “Real n****s back in style this shit is lit/ This that Ja Rule shit and 50 Cent.”