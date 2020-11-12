System Of A Down raise over $600,000 in donations into the Armenia Fund

System Of A Down have increased $600,000 (Number 454,000) for the Armenia Fund throughout both new songs that they published weekly.

The four-piece declared their return with’Safeguard The Land’ and’Genocidal Humanoidz’, their first new stuff at 15 decades, to increase funds for the Armenia Fund after the current battle between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed region of Artsakh.

At a fresh full group interview titled’Discussing For Artsakh’, all four members of SOAD — Serj Tankian, Daron Malakian, Shavo Odadjian and John Dolmayan — sat down to describe the reason why they published the tunes in service of the ancestral house of Armenia and its neighboring Artsakh.

Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia signed a deal earlier this week to finish the military conflict which broke out back in September between Armenia and Azerbaijan (who’ve been endorsed by Turkey) over Nagorno-Karabakh, a contested area with a sizable cultural ancestral populace that Armenians refer to as Artsakh.

From the meeting, Dolmayan explained that what SOAD are expecting is”what occurred in 1915 [the Armenian Genocide] and what has happened many times in history does not repeat itself”.

Tankian stated that the battle has been”an injustice we need people to listen to, and that is the reason why we’re doing so [releasing the songs]. So they can, in turn, notify their particular government bodies, that will react correctly.”

Talking about why SOAD chose to finish a 15-year delay for new songs, the frontman explained:”As System Of A Downthis was an extraordinary event for people to come with them, and set all aside and talk to our state, as you can ”

In an announcement published with’Talking Out For Artsakh’,” SOAD stated:”We’re overwhelmed with appreciation for the extraordinary support of our effort for those of Artsakh, and also for helping us raise more than 600K up to now in contributions to provide for people in dire need through the Armenia Fund.

“Thanks to you, we’ll have the ability to assist displaced civilians, old and young, that are influenced by the dreadful war crimes imposed upon Artsakh from Azerbaijan and Turkey. Please see this complete interview to find a more romantic look and understanding to the reason we came together to launch’Safeguard The Land’ and’Genocidal Humanoidz’.

“On the four people, it is extremely important to talk about these truths with you personally. It’s because of our ancestors, our own civilization, and our state. Let’s spread the message”

This uncommon complete group interview also marks the very first time that Tankian and Dolmayan have looked on camera together because both started expressing their contrasting US political perspectives earlier this season.

Dolmayan, who’s a vocal supporter of both Donald Trump, maintained on social networking earlier this week the US election is”not over” before an investigation into unproven allegations of voter fraud was conducted.

Last month, Tankian confessed it had been irritating being”politically opposite” into Dolmayan, although he explained that both were about”the specific same page” as it came to problems pertaining to Armenia.