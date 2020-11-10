Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim Sued Over 2019 Fatal Car Crash

Breaking News

The family of the man who was struck and killed by Jim Boeheim in a tragic 2019 car crash is now suing the hoops coach … claiming the Syracuse legend was responsible for the man’s death.

It’s all in a new lawsuit obtained by TMZ Sports … in which Jorge Jiminez‘s family is going after Boeheim after they say the 75-year-old coach is to blame for Jiminez’s death.

In the suit, Jiminez’s family says Boeheim “was travelling at a high rate of speed and/or was otherwise negligent in the operation of the vehicle” … which they claim led to the tragedy.

As we previously reported, Boeheim was on his way home from dinner on Feb. 20, 2019 at around 11 PM when cops say he encountered a disabled vehicle in the middle of Route 690 in the City of Syracuse.

Cops say when Boeheim swerved to dodge the car … he accidentally struck and killed Jiminez, who had just exited the broken down ride.

Play video content TMZSports.com

Cops launched an investigation into the incident … and while they ultimately found Boeheim was going 11 MPH over the 55 MPH speed limit prior to the wreck — they classified it all as a “tragic accident” and declined to move forward with charges.

Now though, Jiminez’s family clearly wants Boeheim to pay up for his role in the incident … suing both the coach and Syracuse University for unspecified damages.

Neither the school nor Boeheim commented on the lawsuit Monday.

In a statement shortly after the crash, Boeheim had said he was “heartbroken” over Jiminez’s death … adding, “Juli and I extend our deepest sympathies to the Jimenez family.”