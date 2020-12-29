Symptoms ‘Deadliest Catch’ Star Nick McGlashan’s Death May Be Drug Similar

Exceptional

‘Deadliest Catch’ star Nick McGlashan seems to have died from some form of drug overdose … in accordance to police investigating his death.

Regulation enforcement sources explain to us Nashville PD received a simply call to a Vacation Inn exterior Nashville Sunday afternoon. We’re told Nick experienced been learned unresponsive in his place by a pal. We are told the proof at the scene “indicated the probability of drug involvement.”

Authorities even now will need to wait around for the results from a toxicology take a look at prior to earning a last ruling on Nick’s cause of dying.

McGlashan was a popular figure on the demonstrate … generating appearances from 2013-2020. He started fishing at a younger age, just 13, and built his way up to captaining boats like the Cape Caution and Summer season Bay — but he battled addiction with medications and liquor together the way.

Nick was only 33.