Sylvester Stallone Suggests Hot Dogs and Pizza to Thanksgiving 2020

November 15, 2020
1 Min Read
Sylvester Stallone Suggests Hot Dogs and Pizza for Thanksgiving 2020
Sylvester Stallone has an Unusual recommendation on How Best to Create this strange Thanksgiving even more Eccentric… ditch the turkey Entirely!!!

We obtained Rocky at Bev Hills and inquired about the various struggles families would be facing throughout their forthcoming vacation get-togethers… plus it appears his trip Mulberry Street Pizzeria was very far on his own mind.

Rambo informs us he believes everyone should change it up — for 2020 — and then dish outside Chicago style hot dogs and pizza that season. He says he is likely to do so himself… however we get the impression he is fibbing.

Sly seems honest about something though — he believes households ought to be left to choose what’s best for them about tackling Turkey Day using all the COVID-19 pandemic.

He claims that the government must trust individuals to do the ideal thing… and he’s beliefs that they will.

