Syleena Johnson claims’R&B Divas’ May Make A Return

R&B writer and discussion show cohost Syleena Johnson says reality tv series R&B Divas may be earning a return to tv.

“R&B Divas remains, I figure, maybe not in…you know,’it ai not comin’ back chile’. However there were talks…about possibly any type –of that coming back in any shape or fashion… I am not exactly the executive producer of R&B Divas,” she informed TheJasmineBRAND. “I am not in charge of the manufacturing group. So, that is on them, that is just what they pick. As of this moment, we are just doing our own thing”

Syleena along with also her husband, Kiwane Garris, were open on the series, even sharing their own expertise of couples treatment.

“My husband and I will be in couples therapy that you will notice on the next three. Each the tunes and articles are based on what is happening in a connection which will call for couples treatment. There was insufficient communication–being active and having children –and it made us to actually detach,” she shared by Ebony in the moment.