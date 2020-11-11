Sydney Barber To Become First Black Woman To Serve As US Naval Academy Brigade Commander | National

Sydney Barber is Creating history by becoming the first Black woman to Function as brigade commander in the U.S. Naval Academy.

Officials declared on Monday (November 9) the Midshipman 1st Class officer may maintain the maximum leadership position over the brigade for its spring session and will be the 16th lady to maintain the place. The very first female brigade commander has been Midshipman 1st Class Juliane Gallina at 1992.

“Making the name of brigade commander speaks volumes, however, the name itself is not anywhere near as important as the opportunity it brings to direct a staff in performing something that I think will be really unique,” Barber said in an statement. “I’m humbled to play a little part in this momentous period of American history”

Barber, who’s from Lake Forest, Illinois, is currently studying mechanical engineering and expects to turn into a Marine Corps floor officer. She created a STEM mentorship program for young women of colour and coordinated a media breakfast for current students and alumni.

Barber has interned with the Department of Energy’s Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory and has been appointed a 2020 Truman Scholar federal finalist for her study on developing legislative approaches to tackle instruction disparities in communities of colour.

“Sydney stands out among her peers, but for not just her exemplary album, but because of her clear vision of the way she plans to make the planet a much better position and her corresponding bias for action,” Lt. Cmdr. Darby Yeager stated in a declaration.