Swizz Beatz Teases’Pending’ Verzuz Battle W/ Outkast & A Tribe Called Quest

Although lovers await T.I. and Jeezy to combat for another Verzuz, co-founder Swizz Beatz has teased who might be on deck.

Throughout a digital interview that he stated:

“We obtained Tribe Called Quest along with Outkast… Pending. I was not actually supposed to mention it…”

He also continued and indicated he is awaiting Andre 3000 and also Q-Tip to allow it to be more official.

“Q-Tip is my own brother but man… Andre 3000 my brother but my guy… But you understand that which we adore them and we have patience, and if they are prepared, we are prepared. Cause Verzuz isn’t only a thing for your pandemic, it is something for your own civilization eternally. And that is exactly what I need people to comprehend.”

Then he added:

“We have a lot of lined upwe do not even begin yet.”

Meanwhile, the enthusiasts chose to Twitter and several had difficulty choosing that they believe may win that one. Watch a couple of responses below:

Which are the thoughts on the forthcoming Verzuz? Comment and tell us.