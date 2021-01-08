Swift News: Lady, Ramsey, Misanthrope, Earwig

The Girl in the WindowThe Amy Adams-led and Joe Wright-directed thriller thriller based mostly on A.J. Finn’s novel “The Lady in the Window” is ditching a theatrical launch it appears as a new report suggests it is likely immediately to Netflix someday in 2021. [Source: EW]

R.I.P. Marion RamseyMarion Ramsey, who played the diminutive but capable of daunting Officer Laverne Hooks in the “Police Academy” movies, has died at her property in Los Angeles. She was 73.

Ramsey also appeared in 1964’s “Hello, Dolly” and was also a stage actress for many years. She also voiced D.I. Holler in the animated “The Addams Family” in the 1990s. [Source Variety]

Misanthrope“Watchmen” actor Jovan Adepo has joined Damian Szifron’s serial killer thriller “Misanthrope,” reverse Shailene Woodley and Ben Mendelsohn, at FilmNation. Capturing starts in Montreal this month.

The tale follows a proficient, but troubled cop, who is recruited by the FBI to assist profile and monitor down a mass assassin. Adepo will engage in a younger FBI agent, who is deeply concerned in looking down the assassin. [Source: Deadline]

Earwig and the WitchGKIDS has established a February 5th HBO Max streaming debut and a February 11th pick out cinema debut of Goro Miyazaki’s “Earwig and the Witch,” the initial completely CG animated characteristic that hails from Studio Ghibli. [Source: GKIDS]