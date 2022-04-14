Japan’s one of the most popular anime directors Makoto Shinkai is returning once again to a big screen and this time with the feature by the name of Suzume no Tojimari. Suzume no Tojimari is all set to release on the big screens in November 2022.

Makoto Shinkai has produced some of the most popular anime movies in recent years including likes of Your Name, Weathering with You, etc. Suzume no Tojimari is said to surpass his previous titles and bring out his craft to the fullest. Let’s discuss Suzume no Tojimari release date, plot, and more.

Suzume no Tojimari Release Date, Spoilers, Plot, and More

Suzume no Tojimari Plot

For Suzume no Tojimari plot, we know the movie will revolve around Suzume who is a 17-year-old kid. Suzume lives in the quiet town of the Kyushu Region. In the story, Suzume comes across an old man who is looking for a door.

They both team up and look for the door. The duo finds a door at an abandoned house in mountains. Suzume gets attracted to the door and gets pulled in. This ends up opening the doors of disaster across Japan and a series of chaotic events start to circle.

The whole movie shows the adventure of Suzume as she sets out on the quest to locate all of the doors of disaster and lock them one by one. It is a story of her progression and how she becomes more mature with each of her encounters.

Suzume no Tojimari Cast

Not much regarding the cast of the movie is revealed yet. The director of the movie is Makoto Shinkai who has also written the movie. It is being produced by CoMix Wave Films and distributed by Toho.

The planning for the project began in April 2020 and Shinkai along with his partners started writing its script after that. However, because of the pandemic, they had to face some setbacks and things didn’t work out the way they were supposed to.

In December 2021, the news about the movie and its release was unveiled and a few days ago, we found the official release date of the movie. The other staff for the movie includes Masayoshi Tanaka who is a character designer, Kenichi Tsuchiya as animation director, and Takumi Tanji as art director.

First trailer of "Suzume no Tojimari" new animated movie by Makoto Shinkai (Your Name).

>> https://t.co/gTB6iv27cs pic.twitter.com/kE40vjcNFT — Catsuka (@catsuka) April 10, 2022

Suzume no Tojimari Release Date

The official release date for Suzume no Tojimari is November 11th, 2022. It will be released in theatres in Japan by Toho.

