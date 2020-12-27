Suspect in Nashville explosion died in blast, officers say

Authorities say the man suspected off setting off a bomb in a vehicle that rocked central Nashville on Xmas Working day died in the explosion.

S Lawyer Don Cochran recognized the suspect on Sunday as Anthony Quinn Warner.

Investigators explained they used DNA to establish the continues to be as Warner’s.

The FBI stated they also matched the car identification amount to a registration belonging to Warner.

Federal agents and law enforcement experienced searched a dwelling in suburban Nashville involved with Warner.

Authorities did not promptly supply details about a opportunity motive.

Douglas Korneski, the specific agent in demand of the FBI’s business office in Memphis, said there was no indicator any individual aside from Warner was concerned in the bombing.

A few men and women ended up wounded and dozens of structures have been broken.

PA