Suspect Arrested for Attacking Rick Moranis Last Month at NYC

November 16, 2020
1 Min Read
The New York Police Department has declared they have detained a man for assaulting Rick Moranis a month.

“Due to a eagle-eyed sergeant out of @NYPDTransit, this defendant was apprehended and charged,” that the NYPD tweeted Saturday (November 14).

According to this Associated Press, authorities detained 35-year old Marquis Ventura in relation to the crime. He had been recorded as displaced by police.

Back in October 1, the 67-year old Honey, I Shrunk the Kids celebrity was hit in the head through a random assault on Central Park West, near West 70northeast road, and the entire scenario was captured on video.

Soon after the episode, a rep Rick shared an update about how he had been doing, stating that the celebrity is”nice but thankful for everybody’s mind and well wishes.”

