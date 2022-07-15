Sushmita Sen Dating: Check All the Latest Update Here in 2022

Sushmita Sen (born November 19, 1975) is an Indian actress, model, and Miss Universe 1994 winner. She is the first Indian woman to win the Miss Universe title. At the age of 18, she has crowned Femina Miss India in 1994. She has worked as a film actor since winning the Miss Universe contest.

Sen received the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress for her work in the comedy Biwi No.1 (1999), and she was also nominated for her roles in the dramas Sirf Tum (1999) and Filhaal.. (2002). Aankhen (2002), Main Hoon Na (2004), and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? are among her commercially successful flicks (2005). Sen won Best Actress at the Filmfare OTT Awards for her work in the drama series Aarya.

Early Years

Sen was born in Hyderabad into a Bengali Baidya family to Shubeer Sen, a former Indian Air Force Wing Commander, and Subhra Sen, a jewelry designer and store owner in Dubai. She has a single sibling.

She attended the Air Force Golden Jubilee Institute in New Delhi and St. Ann’s High School in Secunderabad but did not continue her education beyond that

Is Sushmita Sen Dating?

Sushmita Sen, a Bollywood actor, is a dating businessman and IPL founder Lalit Modi. On Thursday, Lalit took to social media to express his admiration for the Bollywood diva. Lalit revealed on Twitter through a sequence of clicks that he is dating Sushmita and plans to marry her shortly.

“Just back in London after a spinning world trip #maldives #sardinia with the family – not to mention my #betterlooking partner @sushmitasen47 – a fresh beginning a new life finally,” Lalit captioned many images with Sushmita. “I’m overjoyed.”

Lalit Modi explained in another tweet that he and Sushmita Sen are not married yet. “Just for clarity,” he wrote. They are not married and are only dating. That will also happen one day.

Private Life

Sen attended Raveena Tandon’s concert with her daughters. The show Isi Ka Naam Zindagi

Sen is the father of two adoptive children. Sen has Addison’s disease, which necessitates the use of steroid medications for the rest of his life. Sen and Rohman Shawl were together from 2018 till 2021. Lalit Modi stated in July 2022 that he had been dating Sen.

A Career in Film

Sen (second from left) in the 1990s with the cast of her 2002 film Filhaal

Sen went on to become an actress after her time as Miss Universe. Dastak, her first film, was released in 1996, and she played the victim of a stalker played by Sharad Kapoor. Mukul Dev played the lead role. She then appeared in the Tamil action film Ratchagan in 1997. Her performance as Rupali in David Dhawan’s comedy film Biwi No.1 two years later earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress in 1999. Biwi No.1 was 1999’s second highest-grossing film. In the same year, she was nominated in the same category for her role in the drama Sirf Tum. She participated in a dance song in the film Fiza in 2000.

The 2000s

She gained critical praise and box office success for her performance in the film Aankhen, in which she co-starred with Arjun Rampal. Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Aditya Pancholi, and Paresh Rawal also appeared in the film. Her breakthrough came with the 2004 action picture Main Hoon Na, in which she played a chemistry teacher who falls in love with Shah Rukh Khan’s character. The picture grossed 330,000,000 dollars and was the second highest-grossing film of that year. Sushmita later portrayed a lawyer opposite Ajay Devgan in Main Aisa Hi Hoon. She also appeared in Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, a remake of Cactus Flower, in 2005. Sen starred alongside Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the major role. She also starred in the film Karma Aur Holi.

The 2010s

Sushmita played Shimmer, a successful supermodel, in Dulha Mil Gaya in 2010, and the film was a minor success that year.

The same year, she also appeared in the action comedy picture No Problem. She appeared in the Bengali drama film Nirbaak in 2015. Sen’s first Bengali film was released in her career.

