Susan Kelechi Watson & Jaime Lincoln Smith Call Off Engagement

“This Is Us” celebrity Susan Kelechi Watson, 38, along with her fiancé Jaime Lincoln Smith have finished their one-year participation.

On the weekend, Susan demonstrated the astonishing news whilst observing Joe Biden’s success in the presidential elections. In her Instagram Story, she wrote,”And that I believed getting Single was faking na be the only real thing to happen for me this past year. #TwentyTwenty.”

Last year, Susan declared she had been engaged to Jaime. At a now-deleted Instagram, she shared,”Permanently. They will say its love And they will understand its love when they predict its own title it will respond to appreciate .”

Susan dished on the participation through an appearance on”A small late with Lilly Singh,” sharing,”He astonished me since he informed me we’re visiting some cannabis festival — he also wished to throw me off. He was just like,’Yeah, it is where we know how to place medicinal marijuana in brownies, and we’re going to make brownies.’ And I was like,’Oh, fine ‘ And he was like,’However, you have ta look adorable, however.'”

“So , we push, we become, for example, a glasshouse church and that I was like,’This do not seem like no other cannabis festival. There is a girl praying. I simply don’t feel as if that will be it,'” she continued. “We then move in the church and from the time we walked I realized,’Oh, wait, something is occurring’ Along with your mind begins to move slow and then all the sudden he is down to one knee”

It’s uncertain once the couple broke up or just how long they have been together.