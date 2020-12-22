‘Survivor’ Villain Jonny Fairplay Arrested for Larceny

Exceptional

A single of the most notorious ‘Survivor’ contestants of all time is in incredibly hot drinking water right after a new arrest … and it appears to be like like it is really a family affair.

Jonny Fairplay was busted for larceny final week in his hometown of Danville, Virginia … together with his mother, Patsy Corridor. Primarily based on their smirking mug shots — they are not far too bent out of shape about it, although.

It truly is unclear why Jonny and his mom were booked for larceny … we’re performing on it. He does convey to us though, “I (we) have been unjustly charged by a family members member. I welcome the prospect to vindicate myself (and my mother).”

Fairplay — genuine name Jon Dalton — earned a shady track record way back in 2003 when he appeared on “Survivor: Pearl Islands” and experienced his traveling to good friend lie and convey to him his grandma experienced died … in purchase to garner sympathy from the other tribe users and get a reward.

He afterwards unveiled to the audience that his grandma was alive and effectively and at home “looking at Jerry Springer.” He finished up finishing the period in 3rd spot.

Jonny’s villain distinction would observe him for decades in the reality Television planet — which includes a short adhere to-up visual appeal on ‘Survivor’ — along with a stint in experienced wrestling.

Back again in April, Fairplay informed us he was offering ‘Survivor’ buffs to use as deal with coverings to shield from coronavirus … but insisted the proceeds were heading to charity. His undertaking elevated some eyebrows … which may well increase even increased subsequent a larceny demand.