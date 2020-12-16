Survivor Alum & Rape Suspect Silas Gaither Accused Of Practically Beating A Bouncer ‘To Death’!

A bouncer statements he almost did not survive an attack at the arms of Survivor alum, Silas Gaither.

As we described past year, the Germantown, Tennessee native is facing various rape expenses in Shelby County — a single from a female who alleges they met at bible examine. Now, Silas has been accused of a different unsavory incident exactly where he allegedly went bats**t insane following he was kicked out of a bar for groping women.

Dave Hansen advised WREG Memphis that he was doing work safety at a Santa Monica, California bar in 2008 when quite a few woman clients one particular evening complained about a person groping them. He did not realize the alleged groper had been a contestant on the CBS actuality display, nor did he comprehend that Gaither would respond to being kicked out the way he promises he did.

The bouncer recalled:

“I simply claimed, ‘Sir, you’re not likely to occur back inside of.’ Very little did I know that was going to guide to one moment of staying nearly pummeled to dying.”

Hansen stated his good friend rushed him to the medical center, exactly where he acquired a extremely terrifying diagnosis. He included:

“I was diagnosed with not only the concussion, 5 broken ribs, a fractured occipital lobe and fractures in the cranium.”

Hansen discussed that no a single noted the assault at the time due to the fact the bar was scared of shedding its liquor license, sharing:

“You can’t have three incidents a 12 months and we experienced a few incidents per night.”

But soon after spending months recovering from the incident, Hansen decided to file a lawsuit in opposition to Gaither, in which he referred to the incident as “assault and battery.” He remembered:

“I can sense the fractures in my cranium that man prompted. I had crushing clinical expenses — tens of thousands of bucks.”

The truth star signed a settlement settlement with Hansen in 2010 for $15,000, but Gaither designed it very clear that he denied duty and “intends merely to stay clear of litigation.”

Hansen admitted that he has not genuinely gotten around the incident, and nevertheless suffers significantly since of it, introducing:

“It cost me a good deal about the subsequent couple years. That scarcely touched the surface of it. I just cannot see terribly properly out of just one eye at all, the fact I still have headaches just about every working day.”

Hansen attained out to WREG when he observed the station’s protection of Silas’ three rape fees, describing that listening to their tales with Silas inspired him to share his:

“If a single girl has had an knowledge they experience not comfortable talking about, I’d like them to see there is at least one particular man out there victimized by the same male in a extremely insignificant way, a fractional way… That useless appear [in Silas’ eyes the second before he punched me] I suspect is very similar to what just one or more females have encountered in the past… If there’s a person girl touched by this, which I’m lifeless specified there have been, if that will cause her to appear ahead and converse her story then I’ll sense this was an accomplishment.”

Gaither’s recent law firm, Mark McDaniel, Sr., informed WREG his consumer did not have any remark on the 2008 incident and insisted it experienced no relevance to the pending instances in Shelby County.

