Survival of Grey Wolves from Ice Age Extinction!

A recent study has revealed how the Grey Wolves, the greatest of the predators, escaped the Ice Age extinction over 11,700 years ago. The study states the wolves managed to escape the extinction by adapting their diet over a long period of time say thousand years. They earlier predated on horses in Pleistocene, to caribou and to Moose in recent times.

The study of these Wolves were conducted using the evidences obtained from the teeth and skull of both ancient wolves that existed about 50,000 years ago as well as the the modern day wolves. These research details and result were published further in the Paleontology Journals by the core researcher and their students.

Yukon, a place from where all the specimens were collected, once harbored Mammoths as well, whose specimens are preserved in museums as well as Yukon Government Collections. The lead researcher and authors stated that the wear pattern on teeth and chemical deposition on bones clearly indicated about the food habits of the wolves.

They further added that these indications depicted, “How and What the Animal throughout its life span and few days before its death.” The authors constructed models according to the knowledge they gained while examining the microscopic wear patterns of the teeth and bones. The Carbon and Nitrogen isotope ratios extracted from the collagen of the wolves stated the diet of the ancient wolves.

Similarly, the scratch marks and the pits indicated whether the animals were eating flesh or chewing bones like scavengers respectively. The studies revealed that the scratch marks were present in both ancient as well as modern wolves depicting that both the set of wolves were predators and flesh consumers. Similarly, Moose and caribou were consumed by modern day Wolves.

Hence, the whole study stated that the survival of the wolves during the ice age was because of their adaptation towards the diet over a long period of time and moreover, they added that maintaining healthy population of Moose and caribou will help in maintaining better population of the Mordern day wolves.