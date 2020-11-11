“Bachelor in Paradise” alum Krystal Nielson comes with a baby on the road!

On Wednesday, Nielson declared that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Miles Bowles.

At a YouTube video, she shared,”The greatest things in life occur suddenly. The very best stories started with,’And all the surprising’ The best experiences are not intended. Free your self from expectations. The top could come when you least expect it.”

Throughout the movie, Krystal revealed her Clearblue pregnancy test, that demonstrated a favorable outcome.

Crying, Nielson shared,”I’ve got a baby within me. Oh, my God.”

Nielson went public with their relationship in October, submitting a kissing pic.

The infant news is months after she filed for divorce from husband Chris Randone.

Before this year, Chris and Krystal declared their separation. At a joint statement, they said,”It hurts to declare that now, we have decided to split. Never did we envision this situation, but we have come to a stage where we need to work on ourselves”

The announcement continued,”We’re best friends that care and love for each other so profoundly. We’ve enjoyed everyone’s support and love thus far through our trip and we only request that you please respect our privacy as we all browse through this.”

Chris and Krystal discovered love within the fifth year of”Bachelor in Paradise” at 2018. A year after they dished to”Extra” in their fantasy wedding. Watch!