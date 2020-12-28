Surprise Girl 3 confirmed: Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins return for remaining motion picture | Movies | Amusement

Warner Bros. main Toby Emmerich commented: “As supporters all over the entire world go on to embrace Diana Prince, driving the potent opening weekend overall performance of Speculate Girl 1984, we are excited to be equipped to keep on her tale with our serious lifetime Ponder Gals – Gal and Patty – who will return to conclude the very long-prepared theatrical trilogy.”

Of class, no term has but been presented on what accurately is going to choose place in Speculate Lady 3, but it will absolutely tie-up Diana’s last tale of the trilogy.

Warner Bros. additional that they are aiming for a classic theatrical launch – which means in cinemas.

No phrase has been provided on whether this ends Gadot’s agreement as Wonder Woman, nor if she will be showing in any future Justice League or crossover movies.