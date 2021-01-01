Surging tide of instances forced our hand on closure of educational facilities, states Peter Weir

Entertainment

It’s New Year’s Eve at the conclude of what has been a fraught, nervous and unexpectedly tricky 12 months.

eter Weir has just remaining Stormont following a barrage of questioning in the Assembly. It has not been the Christmas he predicted.

The commence to the New Year doesn’t promise much comfort and ease.

Facebook Comments