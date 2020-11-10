Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is your very first New Film which Will Release from Theatres Post Lockdown

The stunt had compelled all companies to close down such as the work of these films. Theatres were closed back in March and since no discharges happened on the huge screen, releases occurred digitally but today, with all the theatres again, things are gradually changing to the better. The very first new movie to launch on the huge screen article the lockdown will probably be Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. The Movie stars Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Directed by Abhishek Sharma the comedy play is set to entertain out of November 15, 2020 at a theater hall close to you.

In a meeting with a top new station, manager Abhishek had previously said,”I am quite thankful to the manufacturing home for giving me this push for theater, even at such instances and Inshallah we will be the very first movie to come out in theaters.” Well, seems like fantasies will come true.